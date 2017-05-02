Coushatta official asks Trump to remove Jackson’s portrait

ELTON – The vice chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana has requested that President Donald Trump remove a portrait of Andrew Jackson, the president who signed into law the Indian Removal Act of 1830, from the Oval Office.

Vice Chairman David Sickey made the request via a letter dated April 26.

In his request, Sickey congratulated Trump on his accomplishments since the January inauguration and asked that as an act of kindness and solidarity, the president consider removing Jackson’s portrait. The vice chairman wrote that Jackson’s approval of the Indian Removal Act legalized “ethnic cleansing in America. As a result, five Southwestern Tribes (including the Creeks, with which the Coushatta Tribe shares common ancestry) were removed and millions of acres of indigenous lands were stripped from them.”

Instead, Sickey suggested, a past US president who honored “the voices of the forgotten Americans, but most especially the First Americans,” should have his portrait spotlighted.