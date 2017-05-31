CPSO arrests one suspect in Iowa shooting

LAKE CHARLES – One suspect in a weekend shooting in Iowa has been arrested here, and the second is still at large.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 28, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a report of a disturbance involving gunfire on P.E. Daigle Road in Iowa. Upon arrival, deputies learned a man had been shot inside his home, and the two suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene in a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck. One suspect was identified as 27-year-old Robert J. Handy of 4435 Brown Street of Lake Charles, and the second suspect was unknown.