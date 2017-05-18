Danette Kay Miller Broussard

The family and friends of Danette Kay Miller Broussard are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on May 16, 2017, at the age of 54.

Funeral services to honor Danette’s life will be held at Bethel Family Church in Jennings on Friday, May 19, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with Reverend Blaine St. Germain officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings today, Thursday, May 18, from 3-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel. Visitation will resume on Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral service.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Danette was a caregiver who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She liked to sing, watch TV, especially WWF Wrestling and Young and the Restless, and ride in the Mardi Gras. Danette loved spending time with all her family and friends. Danette was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Danette is survived by her mother, Rita Miller of Jennings; her beloved husband, Mark Broussard of Jennings; her son, Shannon Miller (Mitzi) of Jennings; her daughter, Megan Nicole Miller of Lake Charles; her five grandchildren, Keegan Miller, Blythe Miller, Thevy’s Joseph, Les Cayes Joseph and Christopher Matthews; her four stepchildren, Ashley Sanchez, Bethany Touchet, Jeremy Broussard and Chelsey Broussard; her 10 step-grandchildren; her brother, Tony Miller (Kathy) of LeBleu Settlement; her two sisters, Margaret Guilbeau (Randy) of Jennings and Roxanne Miller of Jennings; her godchildren, Zachary Miller, Ayla Bergeaux and Teri Miller; and her mother-in-law, Mary W. Broussard.

Danette was preceded in death by her father, Adam Miller; her son, Travis Wade Miller; her brother, AJ Miller; her grandparents, Ellia and Drew Ellender, Felicea and Tony Miller; her grandchild, Emily Sanchez; and her father-in-law, Roland L. Broussard.

Carrying Danette to her final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Shannon Miller, Jeremy Broussard, Jared Guilbeau, Keegan Miller, Zachary Miller and Matt Touchet.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thevy’s Joseph and Christopher Matthews.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.