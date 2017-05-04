Debra Marie Trahan

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Debra Marie Trahan announces her passing from this life on May 2, 2017 at the age of 67.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, May 5, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 5, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m.

Debra was born in Evangeline to James Gibson and Joyce Kratzer on Oct. 25, 1950. She liked watching TV and playing with her dogs. Debra also loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debra is survived by her companion, Louis Hanks of Elton; her two sons, Lamuel Lee Paul Trahan of Welsh and Scotty Breaux of Georgia; her five daughters, Effie Trahan LaSalle of Jennings, Belinda Brown of Jennings, Donna Chaisson of Welsh, Dianna Dickey of Jennings and Angella Bryant of Jennings; her sister, Linda Celestine and her husband, Carlton, of Elton; her 14 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, James Gibson and Joyce Kratzer; her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Thomas James Boudoin; her son, Christopher Benoit; her four brothers, James Gibson, Jr. Harris Kratzer, Carlos Kratzer and John Kratzer; and her great-grandson, A.J. LeJeune, Jr.

