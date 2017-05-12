Don Paul Richard

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Evangeline for Don Paul Richard, 55, of Jennings on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Father Paul LaFleur officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning on Friday, May 12, from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Sonia Miller. The family request that visitation resume on Saturday, May 13, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass at 1 p.m.

Don Paul Richard was born in Jennings on April 24, 1962, to Curby J. Richard and Mary B. Racca Richard. He was called from this life on May 9, 2017. Don worked as a roughneck in the oilfield. He also loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Don also enjoyed gardening and keeping up his yard, as well as spending time with his family and friends. Don was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Don is survived by his father, Curby J. Richard of Evangeline; his son, Daniel Richard of Okla.; his two brothers, John A. Richard of Evangeline and Rodney Richard (Gwen) of Jennings; and his two sisters, Joanette Parsley (Dickie) of Evangeline and Mary Denise Saxby (Charlie) of Westlake.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Mary B. Richard.

Carrying Don to his final resting place in St Joseph’s Cemetery will be David Richard, Albert Lee Hebert, Jr., Andrew Hebert, Jeremy Daigle, Charlie Saxby and Willard Fontenot.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.