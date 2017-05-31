Dorothy Belair Richard

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Belair Richard, 96, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 1:30-9 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. Thursday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mrs. Richard died at 7:45 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2017, in Camelot Brookside Nursing Home of Jennings.

Mrs. Richard was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur and worked in retail sales. She was a great cook, she loved gardening, planting flowers and doing yard work. She was a member of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Survivors include three sons, Alvin (Wanda) Richard of Lake Arthur, Harold (Shirley) Richard of Lake Arthur and Lance (JoAnn) Richard of Jennings; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nine great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elaire and Lucille Belair; one sister, Carrie Ardoin; and one brother, Edward Belair.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.