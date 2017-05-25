Down Home Reunion set for this weekend

The Fourth Annual Down Home Reunion is just around the corner, and it’s not too late to join in the homecoming celebration.

The three-day event will begin Friday, May 26, and continue through the weekend until Sunday, May 28, and offer family fun for anyone who calls Jennings their hometown.

Event organizer Anthony Allen said the homecoming began as an idea to bring locals together for a weekend of fun, food and fellowship, and has since grown to include over 3,000 people during last year’s event.

“This is a time to bring our community together, which was my primary purpose of starting this event,” said Allen. “Last year we saw a record number of attendants and even had television coverage. This year, our big night is Saturday night for the Keith Frank concert. Right before the concert, we will feature a new attraction as we welcome Lil’ Darrell the Comedian, so we’re asking people to come out early.”

This year, the festival will also welcome food vendors for the first time.