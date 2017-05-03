Downtown Upgrades: City replacing sidewalks in three-phase project

The first phase in a three-phase sidewalk replacement and street-scaping project is underway in downtown Jennings.

The $400,000 project will see derelict sidewalks replaced with brick pattern on the east side of Main Street between Plaquemine and Market, and the connecting sidewalk on the north side of State Street; on the west side of Main between Plaquemine and Market, westward to the north side of Market to an alley entrance; on the southern side of Market from Main to an alleyway; and on the west side of Main between Market and Railroad Avenue.

The project is being completed in three phases, with each block considered a phase. Phase one, which addresses the north side of Market and the west side of Main, began Monday. The last two phases have yet to be bid out and could possibly end up as a project for the next administration.