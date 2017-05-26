Elaine Green

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mrs. Elaine Green, who at age 88, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Funeral services will be held in Miguez Funeral Home chapel on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Constance McIntosh officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 27, 201,7 from 4-8 p.m. and will resume Sunday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

She was born in Jennings in 1928 to Leon and Noel Alcock.

Affectionately called “Mama” by her kids, “Elaine” by her friends and “Miss Elaine” by her younger friends, she is best remembered as a great cook and always being there for others in need. Her coffee friends were all ages and from all walks of life.Having lived in Jennings throughout her life, her knowledge of its history was shared with her kids.

Survivors include her children, James “Pooky”(Rosetta) Green, Jennifer (Fred) Brantley, Austin Green, Lynette (Ralph) LeBlanc, Glenn (Mary) Green, Jamie Green, Richard “Tee” (Theresa) Green, Dana (Cindy) Green and Garreth “D0”(Dawn) Green; her grandchildren, Sara (Scott) Boudreaux, Suzanne (Jake) Hanks, Ihan (Lori) Green, Kerri (Lawrence) Garza, Lane (Rob) Fontenot, Lauren Green, Derek (Michelle) Breaux, Evan, Will and Catherine Green, Peyton (Lauren) Green, Allie Green, Matt (Jamie) Kratzer, Derek (Rachel) Kratzer, Olivia (David) Hollier and Hayden and Julia Green; her numerous great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Harrison; and her brothers, Gene (Nanette) Alcock and Richard Alcock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James “Popeye” Green, “The love of her life”; and her siblings, Marguerite Wrono, Connie Gerard, Leona Whiddon, Shirley Brown and Lucy Alcock.

Pallbearers will be Ihan Green, Evan Green, Hayden Green, Will Green, Peyton Green, Matt Kratzer and Derek Kratzer.

Honorary pallbearer will be Derek Breaux.

At this time the family wishes to acknowledge with appreciation, Dr. Patrick Griffith and staff, Dr. Lam Nguyen and staff and her caregivers at the Jennings Hospital, ICU, the Rehab Center and Home Health.

Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 305 W. Hudspeth Street, Welsh, Louisiana 70591.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.