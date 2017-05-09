Elton prepares for state level ‘Cleanest City’ judging

ELTON – Residents and officials here are preparing the town for another round of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation (LGCF), Inc.’s Cleanest City Contest.

After being determined as a winner on the District level, Elton has advanced to the State level of the contest, which is scheduled to take place on Friday at 10 a.m. Laughlin and members of the council emphasized the recent efforts from the citizens and town officials to impact the community’s cleanliness.

“We are asking that the community get behind us for the Cleanest City Contest after advancing to State level judging,” added Laughin. “Of course we have had many bad circumstances recently with regard to weather, but local residents have been working very hard to clean up as best they can. They have stayed busy with cleaning up branches and maintenance of grass that is growing so rapidly and they are doing a tremendous job keeping up with it.”