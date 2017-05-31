Elton preparing for Coming Home Celebration

ELTON – For the second straight year, the Elton Coming Home Celebration will team up with Tennessee Titans star and Elton native Al Woods to give kids and adults alike a chance to enjoy being back in town to see old friends and have a little fun.

One of the celebration’s organizers, Keisha Woods-Williams, explained the reasons they joined forces with Woods last year and will do so again on Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m.- until, and on Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m.- until.

“We teamed up with Al last year to make the event more kid-friendly,” said Woods-Williams. “He provides the water slides and fun jumps, along with the prizes for the drawings. The kids absolutely love that. I think the adults of Elton are more receptive to the idea because they don’t have to choose between the two events now. It’s an event for the whole family to enjoy.”