Emergency responders follow up on 911 concerns

Recently hired 911 Coordinator Adria Bertrand has taken on the task of improving procedures to ensure more efficient and effective safety protocols regarding emergency calls in JDP.

In light of the recent concerns with numerical inconsistences among some rural roads in the parish, Bertrand explained how clear and concise addresses and road signs, along with detailed rural descriptions and properly trained operators, all play important roles in emergency response time and accuracy. While becoming acclimated in her new role as 911 coordinator, Bertrand discovered that for unknown reasons, when the 911 agency was created in JDP in 1992, no official protocol and procedures guidelines were implemented for the agency to follow.

“I can’t speculate how members of the agency were trained back then,” she said. “I’m sure there were standards set according to the regulations of the time but many things have changed and improved over the years as well as communication methods. For the sake of public safety, we need to be able to keep up with those changes. Specific policy and procedures help to provide a foundation on which to adhere to the highest quality public service.”