Family seeks help following storm
A Hobart Street home in Jennings sustained substantial damage during Sunday’s dangerous weather. Robert Breaux said when hail began falling, he also heard a sudden rushing sound before a large oak tree uprooted and slammed into the house. In addition to damage to the roof and ceiling, rain poured into two bedrooms, including one where three children sleep. Breaux said the family has no insurance and is hoping to secure tarps across the roof before anticipated inclement weather returns.
