Fenton addresses drainage issues

FENTON – Officials here are planning to install additional drainage pipes to help rid excess water from local ditches.

“We are currently making plans to work on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Old Pelican Highway,” noted Fenton Mayor Eddie Alfred, Jr. “There is currently only a 24-inch pipe along the roadside there, and water is not getting through fast enough. I’m proposing for the council to allow us to put four additional 30-inch pipes on each side of to allow for more water to flow through. Eventually we will also do the ditch on the corner of First Avenue and First Street.”

The mayor said the village will soon receive assistance from the government to clean the property along the railroad track on Old Pelican Highway behind the Rice Co-op.

“The state called our office on Monday and said they were working on the process of clearing out those trees in the middle of the drainage along the railroad tracks,” explained Alfred. “The railroad guys went down there and although the bottom is clean of excess debris, trees that have grown in the middle of the drainage are slowing the water down. They will clean those out to get the water flowing quicker. This, along with adding the additional pipes to our drainage in the village, will allow for more water to flow out of our ditches and from our yards.”