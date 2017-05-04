Frankie Benoit Whitford

Frankie Benoit Whitford, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away peacefully in her home on May 2, 2017.

Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. in Baton Rouge, Friday beginning at 1 p.m. until a rosary at 4:15 p.m., immediately followed by services.

Interment will take place at a future date.

She was born and raised in Gueydan and she lived in Lake Arthur, Jennings and Baton Rouge with her loving husband of 64 years, W.F. (Freddie) Whitford. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

Frankie graduated from Gueydan High School in 1951 and from Northwestern State University in 1955. Her teaching career began in 1955 and spanned 32 years as both a first and third grade teacher. Due largely to her influence, her children, grandchildren and other family members hold college degrees.

Frankie belonged to several organizations including Catholic Daughters of America, Eastern Star, Coffee Club of Jennings and Louisiana Education Association (L.E.A.) where she served as a delegate at state conventions. She also served as a Homebound Eucharistic minister and performed volunteer work at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Most of all, she loved her family and friends. She especially enjoyed cooking elaborate meals on holidays and social events and was always the life of the parties she hosted.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie; her daughter, Charlene Whitford Young and husband James A. Young; and her son, Anthony F. Whitford and wife Elizabeth L. Whitford; along with grandchildren Ashley Young Myrex, Alyse Young Colvard, Scott Nicholas Whitford and Elizabeth Anne Whitford; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Drozan Benoit and Bertha dePerrodil; her sister, Salina Venable; and her brother, W.J. Benoit .

The family extends their sincere thanks to the Pinnacle Home Health caregivers, therapists, nurses and administrative employees, Pinnacle Hospice and Elder Care for sharing their expertise, support and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in honor or Frankie Whitford to St. Jude or Louisiana Methodist Home.