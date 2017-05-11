Fraternity, sorority hazing out of control

For people who have followed the story Timothy Piazza’s death after a night of partying before being left to die by his frat “brothers,” it is obvious that the old days of initiation into certain fraternities and sororities are a thing of the past.

The days of Bluto from having a Toga Party to welcome in the new Delta pledges or the Alphas handing out a couple of paddlings are long gone. Now college students from around the country are initiated into these so-called brotherhoods and sisterhoods with deadly amounts of alcohol, and no sober or at least levelheaded student ever seems to be present.

In the case of Penn State’s Piazza, a night of excessive drinking in February left the young student dead, and now eight Beta Theta Pi members are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. According to video evidence, Piazza was suffering from the effects of consuming far too much alcohol, and fell from a flight of stairs and banged his head. He suffered a fractured skull and a ruptured spleen.

The truly disturbing aspect of this case is that his peers left him there for several hours before carrying him into a room and putting him on a couch, where he was punched in the stomach and rolled onto the floor a couple of times. At two different points, he attempted to get up on his own but fell and hit his head each time. By the time emergency services were contacted the next morning around 11, Piazza’s skin was turning gray, yet he was still alive.

Hazing takes place at most, if not all universities, but the question is, who is governing these activities? What is the purpose of these Greek gatherings if their greatest legacies are hangovers and death, and why are students getting a pass to host stupid – and deadly – parties? Why are fraternity and sorority headquarters not demanding safe behavior, and why are academic institutions turning a blind eye to wild behavior?

Unless the real adults make an effort to crack down on certain student behavior, Piazza will not be the last Greek pledge to die a painful, senseless death.