Hayes Joseph Cormier

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Hayes Joseph Cormier, 84, of Jennings on Monday, May 15, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating and Newlyn Hannon reciting the readings.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning on Sunday, May 14, from 3:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel.

The family requests that visitation resume on Monday, May 15, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Hayes Joseph Cormier was born in Evangeline on Saturday, Aug. 20, 1932, to Velior Cormier and Mary Simar Cormier. He was called from this life on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Hayes was owner and operator of Hayes Cleaner for 56 years. He enjoyed playing cards, dominos, going to the casino, sewing and woodworking. Hayes also loved spending time and cooking for his family, as well as gardening. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Hayes is survived by beloved wife of 65 years, Marjorie Bergeaux Cormier of Jennings; his two sons, Ricky (Sherry) Cormier of Jennings and Larry Cormier of Jennings; his daughter, JoAnn (Tommy) Fain of Mandeville; his two brothers, Andrew Cormier of Jennings and Irving Cormier of Lawton, Okla.; his niece and nephew that he raised like his own, Phyllis Menard and Chris Bergeaux; his seven grandchildren, Dustin (Tara) Cormier, Jessica (Joey) Sonnier, Corey Cormier of Jennings, Staci (Jonathan) Breaux of Scott, Mitchell (Alisha) Fain of Baton Rouge, Kelli Cormier of Jennings and Douglas Fain of New Orleans; his 11 great-grandchildren, Conner and Cohen Cormier, Baylie, Madison and Kobe Sonnier, Gracie and Caroline Cormier, Allie and Ashton Fain and Braxton and Lane Breaux.

Hayes was preceded in death by his parents, Velior and Mary Simar Cormier; his five sisters, Aline Fontenot, Rosa Belle Hannon, Helen Hebert, Lilian McFarlene and Zula Mae Landry; his two brothers, Felton Cormier and Alan Scott Cormier; and his great-grandson, Ryan Sonnier.

Carrying Hayes to his final resting place will be Dustin Cormier, Corey Cormier, Mitch Fain, Doug Fain, Joey Sonnier and Conner Cormier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Breaux, Kobe Sonnier, Ashton Fain and Cohen Cormier.

The Family of Mr. Hayes Cormier ask that anyone wanting to make donations please make them to: Woman’s New Life Center, 3032 Ridgelake Dr., Ste. 101, Metairie, LA 70002.

