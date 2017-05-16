Henry ‘Charlie’ Charles Parsley

Funeral services for Henry “Charlie” Charles Parsley, 80, of Evangeline were held today, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Thomas Patterson officiating.

Visitation was held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 15, and resumed today, Tuesday, May 16, at Hope Pentecostal Church on Evangeline Hwy from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Henry “Charlie” Charles Parsley was born in Evangeline on Nov. 30, 1936, to Henry Louis Parsley and Alamonde Hebert Parsley. He was called from this life on May 13, 2017. Henry worked as a pipe inspector for Mobil Oil until his retirement. He loved to be outdoors, especially planting and gardening. Mosto f all, Henry loved being with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Lezia Miller Parsley of Evangeline; his son, Craig (Tammy) Parsley of Evangeline; his daughters, Faye (Robert) Brown and Angie Parsley, both of Evangeline; his brothers, Kelly (Jo Ann) Parsley of Evangeline and Darrell (Donna) Parsley of Jennings; his sister, Patsy (Donald) Black of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Chuck Parsley, Shyla Eason, Chris Brown, Candace Brown, Jason Alcock and Heather Johnson; and seven great great-grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alamonde Parsley; his brothers, Jimmy, Joyce, Richard and Archie Parsley; and his sisters, Marlene Smith and Sarah David.

Carrying Henry to his final resting place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery will be Chris Brown, Earl King, Jason Alcock, Jorge Benavides, Chuck Parsley and Chris Eason.

