Hollie Grace Gardner

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas – Hollie Grace Gardner, precious daughter of Brent and Tiffany Gardner, was born July 6, 2016, in Sherman, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Waldo Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. Stephen Snodgrass officiating.

Hollie’s family will greet friends today, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, with uncles Jered Gardner and Nathan Gardner serving as casket bearers.

She passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 11, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Though Hollie’s time on earth was brief, she will forever be in the hearts of the many lives she touched. Hollie’s family wish to thank the many caregivers for the compassionate care and abundant love that was given to her in the past months.

Hollie is survived by her parents, Brent and Tiffany Gardner; her brothers, Thomas and Travis Gardner; her grandparents, Todd and Rhonda Gardner, Harrold and Judy Kay Taylor, and Lisa Lingg; and her great-grandparents, David and Patsy Taylor, and Robert (Buddy) and Bonnie Sarver.

