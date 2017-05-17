Hoop dreams: Sons of Elton help send team to national tournament
ELTON – The Sons of Elton (SOE) men’s group formed with the goal of helping the youth and elderly of the small town here. Thanks to their twice-monthly barbecue fundraisers, the group will help make one basketball team’s ride to an AAU National Tournament in Dallas, Texas, a little smoother.
One of the group’s organizers, Marcus Lemoine Sr., explained that each year, SOE continues to help kids in Elton who want to build themselves athletically.
