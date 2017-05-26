Illegal immigrant arrested for indecent behavior with juvenile

JDSO detectives arrested a man Thursday on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The investigation began on Saturday, May 20, when deputies were contacted by a sister of an 11-year-old. During the investigation, deputies discovered inappropriate behavior occurred on several dates at the location of 21259 South Frontage Road in Iowa between Alejandro Maldonado Salazar, 41, and his minor stepdaughter. Detectives were able to locate evidence and obtain statements from witnesses to verify the incident occurred.