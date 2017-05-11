Inconsistent house numbers pose public safety issues

Some residents in rural areas of the parish could be forced to undergo a change in the numerical order of their house addresses.

During this week’s Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury meeting, Dist. 5 Juror Tom Kilpatrick presented the jury with a formal suggestion on behalf of the 911 Committee, to discuss a way to resolve the safety concerns surrounding inconsistent house numbers.

Adria Bertrand, the new 911 coordinator with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, said severe inconsistencies in the numerical order of some areas, specifically Grand Marais and Pousson roads, present public safety issues. Bertrand explained that these inconsistencies pose a problem for emergency responders when they are attempting to locate specific houses during emergencies.

“The 911 committee met and came up with a proposal regarding addresses out of order, or on the wrong side of the street,” began Kilpatrick. “We need to have addresses in the correct order, and some of these numbers will need to be changed.”

Several jurors expressed concern for the inconvenience that changing addresses could cause parish citizens.

“If we do this, these people will have a lot of things to change,” said Dist. 10 Juror Byron Buller. “We’re talking utilities, checking accounts, medical records, and some people have multiple mortgages. This will be a major inconvenience for some people.”