Information offered for hurricane season

With hurricane season fast approaching, the Louisiana Department of Insurance is advising policyholders to take steps now to better prepare for the threat of severe weather.

“Over the last 18 months, federal Major Disaster Declarations have been issued for 56 of our 64 parishes as a result of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding – and 14 of those parishes were struck twice. None of us has the luxury of thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “It’s not enough to know that you have homeowners insurance – now is the time to review your policy, know what your deductibles are, check if you have flood insurance and make a home inventory.”