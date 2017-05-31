Is Louisiana affected by illegal immigration?

For the second consecutive year, Louisiana senators on Tuesday jettisoned a proposal to penalize so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities, the Associated Press reported.

A Senate judiciary committee, without objection, rejected a House-supported bill from Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges that would have prevented sanctuary cities from receiving state grants.

Calling her bill a matter of national security, Hodges said immigration fraud was “one of the key methods” used by the terrorists who carried out the Sept. 11 attacks. According to the 9/11 Commission, at least six of the 19 hijackers broke immigration laws.

New Orleans prohibits police officers from asking suspects about their immigration status. If that policy were outlawed, New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison said some people would be too afraid to report crimes or help officers find criminals.

New Orleans is in compliance with federal law and is not a sanctuary city, as defined by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Harrison said. Hodges said she was not sure whether there are any cities in Louisiana that she would consider to be sanctuary cities.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, had not taken a position on the bill, but expressed concerns last year about a similar piece of legislation Hodges had sponsored. That proposal also passed the House before failing in a different Senate judiciary committee from the one that heard Hodges’ measure this year.

What are your thoughts on sanctuary cities, and do you feel Louisiana’s crime rate is greatly affected because of actions by illegal immigrants? Share your thoughts in a letter to the editor by emailing editor@jenningsdailynews.net or mailing your opinion to PO Box 910 Jennings, LA, 70546.