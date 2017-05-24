James H. deCordova

Funeral services for Mr. James H. deCordova, 86, will be held at noon Friday, May 26, 2017, in Jennings United Methodist Church, with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.

A private burial will be heldat a later date.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, and at the church on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Mr. deCordova died at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home.

Mr. deCordova was a native of Lake Charles and a resident of Jennings for 53 years. He was a graduate of Lake Charles High School and attended McNeese. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired as the general manager for Jeff Davis Electric Co-op. He served on the Board of Directors of Cajun Electric Power Cooperative Inc., and served as secretary-treasurer; served on the Board of Directors of the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperative, where he held the office of President; served on the Rural Electric Management Advisory Commission for NRECA in Washington, D.C.; was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, where he served as president and chairman of the Agricultural Committee; served on the Zigler Museum Board for over 25 years; was a member of the Carnegie Library Board and the Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Board. He was Lay Leader for Jennings United Methodist Church, where he held membership for many years. He also served on many of the church’s committees. He was a Certified Lay Speaker for United Methodist Church and filled pulpits in many churches for ministers who were away from their church. He was a member and Past Master of the Jennings Masonic Lodge No. 249. He loved music, especially Barbershop, old cars and traveling, dancing, bar-b-cuing and having dinner with good friends.

Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Wanda Davis deCordova of Jennings; one daughter, Lori (Tim) Williamson of San Antonio, Texas; one son, James deCordova II of Baton Rouge; one grandson, Daniel James Williamson, Md., of Syracuse, New York; and his sweet puppy, Mikey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Ford and Helen Shattuck deCordova; a sister, Jane deCordova Caraway; a brother, Charles Ford deCordova; and an uncle, James Alton Shattuck.

Memorials may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home, Post Office Box 929, Ruston, LA 71273 or a charity of your choice.

