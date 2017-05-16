Jane Richard

A Mass of Christian burial for Jane Richard, 77, of Mermentau will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings today, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from 2-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel.

Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Jane will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Jane was born in Evangeline on Nov. 27, 1939, to Duval Joseph LaCombe and Ruby Mae Duhon LaCombe. She was called to her Heavenly Father on May 14, 2017. Jane was an Avon representative for over 30 years. She never met a stranger and she loved to visit with family and friends. Jane also loved to be a caregiver. Jane was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jane is survived by two daughters, Tammy Romero of Mermentau and Suzanne Young (Danny) of Hathaway; her three grandchildren, Melissa (Ross) Richard, Cody (Nicole) Young and Paula Romero; her eight great-grandchildren, Alix, Cortlin, Nellia, Abby, Tate, Keaton, Kane, and Maylee; her two nieces, Dawn Green (Garrett) of Jennings and Rachael Person (Clint) of Jennings; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Duval and Ruby Mae LaCombe; her beloved husband, Malcolm Richard; her daughter, Paula Denise Richard; her brother, James LaCombe; and her sister, Diane Ardoin.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.