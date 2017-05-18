JDP churches announce summer programs

Children and their families will have a plethora of local Vacation Bible School (VBS) programs to choose from for a religious education this summer as several Jeff Davis Parish churches have announced plans to offer study courses, arts and crafts, and other activities for area youth.

The First Baptist Church of Elton will be holding VBS from May 29 through June 2 for children in grades Pre-K through fifth. Each session will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and individuals can register at the church, located at 915 2nd street in Elton, on Monday, May 29.

The First Baptist Church in Welsh will host VBS for children ages 4 and up on June 5-9. Participants can register on Monday, June 5 from 8-8:30 a.m. at the church, located at 500 S. Adams street in Welsh. Activities will be held each day from 8:30 a.m. – noon. On June 9, parents and family are invited to attend Parent Night at 6 p.m., which will include performances from the children to show all they have learned.

Children in first through fifth grades are invited to attend Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Welsh VBS July 10-14. Each session is slated to take place from 9 a.m. – noon, and those interested in registering can contact Rachelle Trahan at 337-734-3848.