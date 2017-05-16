JDSO reminds public of leash law

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) has been receiving calls from concerned citizens in the rural communities of the parish, regarding aggressive dogs attacking pets.

“We received several calls from citizens in Lacassine who have reported a loose pit bull running around in the neighborhood near the school,” said JDSO Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. “Neighbors have complained the dog has already killed chickens and other dogs in the neighborhood, and are also concerned the dog will attack a child on the school ground.”