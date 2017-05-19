JES STUDENTS CELEBRATE LOUISIANA DAY
Whether tasting a Cajun dish for the first time or gulping down a favorite cuisine, students at Jennings Elementary School (JES) had a buffet of Louisiana foods to sample on Thursday morning.
In an effort to promote the region's rich Cajun heritage, third-graders at JES participated in "Louisiana Day", which included arts and crafts, zydeco music and over ten unique Cajun meals. Jessica Taylor, Loria Cummings and Erica Lapointe, all third-grade teachers at JES, kicked the celebrations off by filling students' plates with whichever Southern treats they desired and educated the children on any foods they had never tasted before.
