JHS Jazzers, cheerleaders offer summer fun for area youth

With the end of school right around the corner for students around Jeff Davis Parish, the Jennings High School Jazzers will once again be holding their summer camps May 30 through June 2, with a theme of “Dancing through the Decades” taking center stage.

The JHS cheerleaders will begin their instructional camp June 6-9. Each day will feature a different dress-up day for campers to enjoy.

The Jazzer camp is open to students ages 3 (must be potty trained) through junior high. Parents can pre-register by going to jhs.jeffersondavis.org and complete the registration form on the Jazzer page under athletics. Registration will also be open the first day of the camp at JHS from 7:45-8:45 a.m. Drop-off time for the camp will be from 8:00-8:15 a.m. and pick-up time is from noon-12:15 p.m. A t-shirt and snack will be included for all campers, and the campers will present a performance June 2 at 10:45 a.m. for family and friends to enjoy.