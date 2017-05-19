Joel Peter Aguillard

LAKE ARTHUR – Joel Peter Aguillard, Chief Petty Officer, United States Navy, retired, of Jennings departed this life on Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 49.

A memorial service honoring his memory will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Lake Arthur.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Aguillard of Jennings; his children, Chandler Aguillard of the home, Jill Woodward Macgowan of Garnerville, N.Y., Cheston Woodward of Columbia, Md., and Bryce Gibson of Jonesboro, Ark.; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Mary Amy Aguillard of Jennings; his sister, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Jeannine Aguillard Rick of Jennings; his brother, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Kelly Aguillard of Jennings; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Ami Aguillard and fiancé Jay McGee, Austin Aguillard, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel and Faith Rick and Evangeline, and Trey Rick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Donations can be made by mail, payable to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or by phone 877-647-VETS (8387).

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.