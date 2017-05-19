John James “Jimmy” Deaville

Funeral services for John James “Jimmy” Deaville, 75, of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 19, from 3:30-8 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Juanita Broussard. Visitation will resume on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until the time of his service.

Jimmy will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Jimmy was born in Eunice on Feb. 10, 1942, to John Deaville and Lydia LeBlanc Deaville. He was called to his Heavenly Father on May 17, 2017. Jimmy worked as a welder for PPG until he retired, while there he was known to his coworkers as “Dog.” Jimmy loved the outdoors and enjoyed welding, woodworking, racing horses, watching Fox News and he always had a project of some kind going on. Jimmy also loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never met a stranger. Jimmy was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Deaville of Jennings; his three daughters, Dorian Deaville, Ronda (Ray) Breaux and Tammy (Bumper) Richard; his son, Bryan Lepretre; his brother, Shelton (Susan) Deaville; his two sisters, Rhonda (Charles) Miller and Juanita (Larry) Broussard; and his sister-in-law, Donna Deaville.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lydia Deaville; his daughter, Kristal Lepretre Precht; and his brother, Norman Deaville.

Carrying Jimmy to his final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Shelton Deaville, Nick Breaux, Kody Johnson, Ben Chaisson, Brock Lepretre, Brice Lepretre, Haydn Precht, Trevor Deaville and Colby Breaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be Skylar Richard and Valerie Deaville.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.