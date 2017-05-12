Join us in remembering heroes

Memorial Day is celebrated each May to commemorate the people who died in service of the United States of America.

Even though barbecues and visions of the upcoming summer weather may command much of the attention come Memorial Day weekend, the holiday really serves as a remembrance for those military members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Jennings Daily News is teaming with the public to remember these individuals in a special Memorial Day Salute that will publish in the Sunday, May 28 edition.

The pubic is encouraged to submit photos of family and friends who were killed in action or are missing in action, as well as those who served in the military but are now deceased. Submissions should include name, branch of service and rank. These items can be mailed to or dropped off at our office, located at 238 N. Market St., Jennings, LA, 70546, or emailed to editor@jenningsdailynews.net. There is absolutely no cost for people to submit these items for the Memorial Day Salute. However, pictures and information must be clearly visible in order to be published. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. Friday, May 19.

It is necessary that we all remember those who paid the ultimate price for Americans and innocent people across the globe. We must also remember those that may not died during their service, but nonetheless passed on, leaving behind a patriotic legacy.

We look forward to honoring these men and women with you.