Joseph L. van Ness

Joseph L. van Ness, 79, of Welsh, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Welsh.

Visitation was held Monday, May 29, 2017, from 5-9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh and resumed from 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Welsh until the time of service. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at the church.

Burial followed the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Welsh.

He was born Sept. 18, 1937 in New Orleans to Marvin and Mabel (Guzman) van Ness.

Joseph was owner and operator of Lo-Lift Pump Co. for over 30 years before retiring. He was a 50 year member of the First Baptist church and Past President of the Lions International. He served on the Welsh City Counsel for eight years and was a Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts in Welsh.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jacquelien van Ness; two children, Dwayne van Ness and his wife Sonya and Jill van Ness, all of Welsh; four grandchildren, Ryan van Ness and his wife Kristina, Chelsie Davidson and her husband Will, Brandon van Ness and his wife Mary and Madlyn van Ness; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Jacob van Ness

