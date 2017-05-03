Joshua Bumgarden

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Joshua Blake Bumgarden, 27, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017, with Mrs. Selina and Mr. Robert Willson officiating.

Burial will be in Shell Beach Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 4-9 p.m. today, Wednesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. Thursday until time of services.

Mr. Bumgarden died at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Lafayette.

He was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur and was a production operator in the oilfield. He liked listening to music, shopping for shoes, gardening, hanging out with friends, cooking and picking on his siblings.

Survivors include his daughter, Kennedy Jo Bumgarden, daughter of Mijlai Nicole Guillory; his girlfriend, Dana Daniel; his father, Ronnie Bumgarden, Jr. of Erath; his mother, Kristi and Joseph Fontenot of Lake Arthur; four sisters, Chelsea (Alby Doucet, Jr.) Bumgarden of Lake Arthur, Harli (Chad Hebert) Broussard of Estherwood, Shae Bumgarden of Jennings and Kylie Bumgarden of Lake Arthur; three brothers, Courtland (Ashlynn Trahan) Broussard of Welsh, Trace Broussard of Lake Arthur and Taylor Bumgarden of Jennings; and his paternal grandparents, Frederick and Marlene Guillory.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Calvin and Mildred Broussard.

Pallbearers will be Trace Broussard, Courtland Broussard, Alby Doucet, Chad Hebert, Jeremy Benoit and Christopher Daniel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Colston Bumgarden and Taylor Bumgarden.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.