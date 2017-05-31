JPD conducts $10K weekend drug bust

The Jennings Police Department (JPD) patrol division made several arrests during the holiday weekend including a $10,000 narcotics bust, the capture of a wanted fugitive out of Texas and a subject responsible for recent lawn mower thefts at a local home improvement department store.

The first incident occurred on Friday, May 26, at approximately 7 p.m. when patrol officers observed a red Ford Mustang parked at the air pump of a local convenience store.