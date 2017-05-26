Jury opposes gas tax

Members of the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury expressed opposition to the recent proposition of a 17-cent gas tax, to be added to the already existing 38.4-cents-per-gallon. Of those 38.4 cents, Louisiana motorists are paying 20 cents in state sales tax and 18.4 cents in federal taxes.

Under House Bill 632, by Rep. Steven Carter, R-Baton Rouge, the tax would increase by 17 cents and continue to rise every four years, beginning in 2021, with a 3 percent cap on every increase in an effort to keep up with inflation.

“This will bring it up to 55 cents,” said District 10 Juror Byron Buller. “We have people on low incomes and this will set us back. I think our state is very wasteful with money they are working with.”