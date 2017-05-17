Just checking in

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

“It does not matter how slowly you go so long as you do not stop.” These are the words of the Chinese philosopher, Confucius (551 B.C. – 479 B.C). These words also reflect my reality these days.

Suffering from an incurable and rare disorder certainly puts everything in a new light. The person that stares back at you from the mirror may look like you, but that façade is just that, as outward appearances are often deceiving.

Chronic illness and long-time recovery will reveal two things over time: the amazing compassion of some people you hardly know at all, and the self-absorbed nature of people you thought were friends. The worst part of such a condition, surprisingly enough, is not the debilitating symptoms, not even the awful side effects of the medications. It is the looming judgment from those who do not understand or don’t care enough to do research, making an attempt to understand what those affected are going through.

I have two friends who are in the process of chemo/radiation, and I check in on them every week. It is just a friendship thing! How much time does it actually take to check in with someone: send a text or a message, at the least. As my son-in-law says when I call or text him, “Thanks for checking in.” A simple statement, true, but the results can make someone’s day much brighter.

Recently, a sweet young friend of mine was in a horrific accident and is being challenged every day to come back to her normal self. She is an avid dancer and such a positive person. Thanks to her boyfriend, Tyler, we have been kept in the know on her condition daily, often several times. A recent post of his rang true with me on this very subject:

“Many people I know contacted me to see how Brittany is doing. On the other hand, many people I know haven’t contacted me to say anything… I told myself, the people who wanted to see how Brittany is doing and even check up on me, well… they did, via text message, phone call, even through comments under a post. I will not bring myself down to the point to be upset or angry at those people. I don’t know what they are going through in their own personal life, and also the fact that some people don’t even know what to say in a situation like this. There may be a time today, tomorrow, years down the line when those people will have the courage to talk about how they felt and probably apologize first before they state their plea. As a human being with understanding, I will most likely tell them it’s OK. We can’t expect people to be there every single time. We’re not always on the same timeline; we have different lives and situations we go through individually. We must not forget the many times they have been there before. So, why damage a friendship; there’s always opportunities as long as we’re still alive. Show peace, forgiveness, and kindness. It’s the pillars friendship stands on.”

But, my favorite line from his post was the final one: “Always love before, during and after the storm.” What I was trying to say, just more eloquently stated by this young man who says it like it is, always with a positive spin.

It makes me realize just how tremendously meaningful it is just to keep checking in! Lesson learned once again.