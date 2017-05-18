Keep ignoring the obvious

The Way I See It by Don West

The taxpayers of this nation are in imminent danger as both Congress and the Louisiana legislature are in session.

Trump’s followers are doing anything and everything possible to finalize a bill or bills that will get through Congress to displace, dismantle, or discredit Obamacare, and you can be sure they will exempt themselves from having to purchase or participate in whatever healthcare program the rest of us will have to endure.

Meanwhile, the legislature is looking for new ways to tax and/or regulate the taxpayers into economic bankruptcy. They refuse to cut spending and instead are spending more time and money to discover new and innovative ways to soak us and relieve us of our hard earned dollars. Look for a new gasoline tax because the money we gave them in the past that was supposed to repair and replace roads, bridges, and infrastructure must have been spent elsewhere.

If you take a ride on I-10 from Lafayette to the basin, you will find the roughest washboard substitute for a highway that has ever been built. I can and would swear before God and Congress that the road was just that rough when it opened in the mid 70’s. The same is true of parts of I-10 between Lake Charles and the Texas line, though that has been repaired and replaced several times since first being opened. I drove 18 wheelers back in those days and can verify that the roads were teeth-rattling then and those east of Lafayette remain that way. I do understand that the stretch from Lafayette to the basin is getting ready to be widened and resurfaced, but the politicians will want and need more money for that. I’m still wondering who has the money that was supposed to be used to build it right the first time.

A couple of years ago, I suggested to some of our elected officials that we could place speed cameras on the basin bridge and raise lots of money from both in and out of state drivers but they shut down that idea quickly because they were sure that the legislature would be the biggest violators and pay the most fines. The same happens when the local police tighten down on speeders in school zones — it’s not the students who are the biggest violators.

When we keep doing the same thing, we keep getting the same bad results. It’s your money, folks. Just keep ignoring the obvious.