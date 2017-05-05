Lacassine’s Olmstead claims second straight state victory

BATON ROUGE – Lacassine hurdler Hailie Olmstead found her way back on the top of the medal stand Thursday night by winning a state title in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class B state track meet at LSU. Olmstead is no stranger to state titles in the Class B hurdles as she claimed gold in the same event in 2016 at LSU.

Other top local finisher’s at Bernie Moore Stadium were Zachary Phenice from Hathaway, who finished second in the javelin with a heave of 151-06.

Claire Johnson of Lacassine earned a second-place finish in the discuss by recording a toss of 96-7.