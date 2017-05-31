LAPD seeking suspect in unit theft

LAKE ARTHUR – The police department here is seeking the identity of an suspect who drove off in a police unit that was parked in front of a local business last week.

Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) Asst. Chief Terri Guillory said the theft occurred when an officer was dispatched to Charlie’s Place on Arthur Ave. in the early morning hours OF Thursday, May 25.

“At approximately 1:30 a.m., the officer was assisting bar staff in clearing patrons from the premises, in order for them to close the business,” said Guillory. “The officer was inside the business for approximately 10 minutes. When he stepped outside to leave the bar, he could see the LAPD police unit speeding away.”