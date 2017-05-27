Lauren Elizabeth Guidry

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Lauren Elizabeth Guidry announces her passing from this life on May 24, 2016 at the age of 30.

Funeral services for Lauren Elizabeth Guidry of Lake Charles will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Reverend Blaine St. Germain officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 29, from 3-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, May 30, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Lauren was born in Jennings to Dwayne Touchet and Stephanie Guidry on April 11, 1987. She loved to fish, shop, to party, to dance and listen to music. She was always the life of the party. Lauren also loved to take selfies and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lauren is survived by her father, Dwayne Touchet of Welsh; her two daughters, Brooklyn Rae Guidry of Lafayette and Skylyn Elizabeth Gatte of Bell City; her godparents, Ernest and Wanda Touchet of Welsh; her brother, Gentry Touchet of Lafayette; her two sisters, Cheyenna Brown of Welsh and Alicia Rae Breaux of Jennings; her uncle, Beaux Guidry of Jennings; her nanny, Rachael Touchet of Jennings; her godchildren, Aubryn Elizabeth Cooper and Ayden Shane Cooper; and her cousins, Alexis Korn, Paige Korn, Katlyn Touchet, Brittany Legros and Chad Touchet, Jr.

Lauren was preceded in death by her mother, Stephanie Guidry; her godfather, Chad Touchet; and her fiancé, Brandon Duriell “Pop”.

Carrying Lauren to her final resting place will be Dwayne Joseph Touchet, John Ray Breaux, Gentry Lane Touchet, Chase Bonawon Cooper, Gage Cruz Canty, Charles Wilridge, Zackery James Chaisson, and Skyler Gatte. Honorary pallbearer will be Lee Bangaa.

