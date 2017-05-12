LHS bids farewell to graduates
LACASSINE- The 2017 Lacassine High School (LHS) commencement exercises where held here Thursday night in a packed John Juneau Gymnasium, with 36 graduating seniors bidding farewell to their alma mater.
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42689
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on May 12 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry