Lipstick on a pig does not change the truth

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

Every American knows a bit of history. Aside from the highlights, however, few people take the time to research and study the past.

I think many of the societal and political issues we face today are because the American history we are taught in schools is greatly watered down. This is due to the fact that patriotic indoctrination is a staple in every nation’s schools, plus overprotective parents refuse to allow their children to learn the true horrors of history. If we were taught the detailed facts, both good and bad, either before college or before we have to educate ourselves, Americans would likely have a better understanding of the world we live in, as well as why history still greatly affects certain groups today.

The removal of Confederate statues in New Orleans has been a bitter topic lately. Many who oppose the removal of such monuments ask questions such as, Can removing these historic idols change history? Why destroy what represents our history? Are there not more pressing issues that deserve our attention? How does a statue hurt anyone?

I would not say I am passionate about whether or not any monument should be removed. I am passionate in my belief, however, that many do not realize, or refuse to accept, that some monuments throughout this country were erected with the sole purpose of glorifying evil.

For example, the Battle of Liberty Place statue in New Orleans was specifically constructed to praise white supremacists who attempted to overthrow the government during Reconstruction following the Civil War. It glorified the belief that one race was superior to the other, as well as the idea that America should not be united. In the 20th century, a new plaque was placed over the original that stated the monument instead honored both Union and Confederate soldiers who died in battle. The second plaque, essentially, served as a bandaid.

As of late, David Sickey, vice chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, has requested that President Donald Trump remove Andrew Jackson’s portrait from the Oval Office, which the POTUS chose to display. Since taking office, Trump has made his admiration of Old Hickory well known, referring to him as “the people’s president.” But the facts prove that Jackson was not the people’s president; he was a president for people of a particular race.

He owned slaves and enacted legislation that uprooted Native Americans from their ancestral homes and pushed them into unfamiliar territory. The government called this the Indian Removal Act; others called it the Trail of Tears. It is estimated that over 4,000 indigenous people died before they reached their government-assigned areas. Between 1830, when Jackson authorized the act, and 1837, an estimated 46,000 Natives were forcefully displaced.

To his credit, not every action taken by Jackson during his presidency was horrifying or negative. Still, he was not a president for the people; he purposely oppressed thousands of Americans because of their race and culture. Many feel because of this, he does not deserve a place of honor, even if his actions are viewed through the tired historical scope of, “That’s just how society was at the time.”

I understand, and in certain cases support, some groups and individuals who want particular monuments removed or destroyed. If a statue of Adolf Hitler existed in modern Germany, we would understand why Jews, even those who did not suffer through World War II or the Holocaust, would want it removed. Placing a plaque upon the monument that read, “A reminder of evil that was defeated,” would not suffice.

After Saddam Hussein was captured and his people pulled down his towering statue in 2003, did we not cheer with them? Would it have been enough to place a sign near the idol that read, “American forces liberated us from this man?”

Some events and individuals simply do not deserve praise. No matter how we try to justify or paint an idol, that cannot change the fact that we are allowing evil and oppression to be glorified.

Some individuals often say that certain minorities or groups need to “let the past go.” Perhaps these individuals need to do the same by acknowledging that historical forms of praise have no place in today’s society if all men are created equal, and we are truly United States in one nation under God.

I am not saying my view is right or that any view opposing mine is wrong. I am simply sharing my view and why I hold that opinion.