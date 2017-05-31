Lloyd Douglas Plaisance

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church for Lloyd Douglas Plaisance, 87, of Jennings at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2017, with Msgr. Ronald Groth officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning on Wednesday, May 31, from 4:30-8 p.m., with a Cursillo Rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Thursday, June 1, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 10 a.m.

Burial with Full Military Rites will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Lloyd was born in Crowley on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1930, to Oleaus Plaisance and Eva Cradeur Plaisance. He was called from this life on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Lloyd worked for South Central Bell for 35 years until his retirement. He loved doing woodwork and attending his church. Lloyd also loved visiting with family and friends, barbecuing and dancing at D.I.’s. Lloyd was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lloyd is survived by his three sons, Lonnie Gerald Plaisance of Jennings, Bryan Keith Plaisance of Jennings and Ricky Neal Plaisance (Ruby) of Oregon; his three daughters, Connie Plaisance Sarvis of Jennings, Peggy Plaisance Chaisson (Allen) of Hathaway and Jodie Lynn Plaisance of Virginia; his three sons from a previous marriage, Lloyd Plaisance, Jr., Mike Plaisance and Larry Plaisance; his brother, Lee Plaisance of Jennings; his 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Oleaus and Eva Cradeur Plaisance; his beloved wife, Adeline Benoit Plaisance; his son, Mark Shane Plaisance; his granddaughter, Layla Chaisson; and his siblings, Whitney “Red” Plaisance, Rodney Plaisance, Mabel Leger and Hilda Schexnider.

Carrying Lloyd to his final resting place in Andrus Cove Cemetery will be Bryan Keith Plaisance, Dalton Leger, Tommy Leger, Vince Leger, Ricky Neil Plaisance and Jacob Sarvis.

