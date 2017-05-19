Lorena Pete

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Lorena Pete, 105, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Father Vincent Vadakkedath officiating.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the church until time of funeral services. A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Mrs. Pete entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in a local hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Jennings and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children, Geraldine Watson of Jennings, Judy Antoine of Lake Charles, Edward (Dora) Pete of Beaumont, Texas, and Melvin Pete of Vallero, Calif.; and a total of 330 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; eight children; and six sisters and brothers.

