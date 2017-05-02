LouAnna Bourgeois David

May 6, 1941-April 30, 2017

ELTON – It is with great sorrow the family announces the passing of LouAnna Bourgeois David, 75.

Funeral services for LouAnna will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Rev. Jose Vattakunnel officiating.

The family will receive visitors at Ardoin Funeral Home of Elton from 4-9 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin Funeral Home of Elton.

LouAnna was born in Sweet Lake to Esuas (Dick) and Zilda Bourgeois. She lived all her life in Elton. She received her GED from Elton High School. LouAnna was a wife and homemaker for 58 years. She loved cooking and dancing in her kitchen to her French music. She always had open arms and would help any family who needed a meal or roof over their head. She never asked for anything in return except love and kisses. She raised her great grandchild with her husband until they both passed. She will be remembered for her trips to England and always being first to call on special days. She danced her way into heaven surrounded by family and listening to her favorite station, KBON.

LouAnna is survived by her two sons, Joseph David and Derwin (Patricia) David; two daughters, Donna (Bobby) Bertrand and Cheryl (Herbert) Comeaux,; daughter-in-law Judy Watson; sixteen grandchildren, Francis (Heather) Comeaux Sr., Rodney (Sara) Comeaux, Jr., Phillip (Ammie) Comeaux, Anastasia (Daniel) Hornsby, Laurie Comeaux, Amber (Derek) Fontenot, Christopher (Stacey) Comeaux, Ashley David, Patricia Comeaux, Chelsey David, Alex (Sean) McKernan, Brett Lasalle, Stephen Evans, Courtney Thibodeaux, Samantha and Josh Simmons; 23 great-grandchildren , Francis Comeaux, Jr., Kamon Wier, Hannah Comeaux, Joshua, Haydon and Danielle Hornsby, Jazmine and Kye Bouldin-Comeaux, Ayden and Elia Fontenot, Lainey, Colby and Rosaleigh Comeaux, Peyton and Paisley Morrow, Joseph Clement, Anthony, Maelynn and Anna Leigh McKerman, Meya and Stephen Evans, and Kailyn and Taylor Gills; siblings, Louis (Hilda) Bourgeois, Lerdie McMahan and Gloria Bourgeois; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, Aunt Esther Mae Guillory, Shirley Mouton, and Uncle Hewitt Conner.

LouAnna was preceded in death by her parents Esaus (Dick) and Zilda Bourgeois; her husband, Robly David; two sons, Francis David and Frank David; granddaughter, Angel Simmons Gill; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron Blake Richard and Khloey Brooke Morrow.

