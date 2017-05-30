Margaret Bellard Miller

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Margaret Bellard Miller announces her passing from this life on May 27, 2017, at the age of 71. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Monday, May 29, 2017, at 11:30 p.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Sunday, May 28, from 3:30-9 p.m., with Deacon Mike Tramel reciting a rosary at 6 p.m.

Margaret will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Margaret was born in Lake Charles to Vorace “Dutch” Bellard and Eumae Clement Bellard on Aug. 30, 1945.

She was a very loving homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. Margaret’s greatest joys in life were her husband, daughters, grandkids and great-grandkids. In her spare time, she loved to paint plaster, eat crawfish and have a good crab boil. Margaret will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 years, Maurice Miller of Vinton; her daughters, Chrystal (Daniel) Brooks of Abilene, Texas, and Sonya (Brandon) Fontenot of Vinton; her grandchildren, Kailey (Jonathan) Rougeau of Sulphur and Chase (Ash) Ewing of Sulphur; and her great-grandchildren, Chase Ewing and Mollie Rougeau.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Vorace “Dutch” and Eumae Bellard.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.