Margaret Shirley Fleming Ford

Margaret Fleming Ford, 98, of Jacksonville, Texas, formerly of Jennings and Houston, Texas, died Monday, May 22, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Houston.

Margaret was born on Nov. 4, 1918, in DeSoto County, Miss., the daughter of Dr. Wyatt A. and Estelle (Shirley) Fleming.

She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in social work. She retired as administrator of the Jefferson Davis Parish Division of Family Services with 30 years of service.

After her retirement, she continued to be active in the community. She was an active member of Jennings United Methodist Church, serving on various church committees. She was also active in the Methodist Church Women on the local and district levels.

She served on the Jennings Police Civil Service Commission, Jennings Carnegie Public Library Board and other non-profit organizations.

She is survived by her son, Joel W. Ford of Honolulu, Hawaii; three daughters, Mary Fran Davis of Hopkinsville, Ken., Carolyn Loos (David) of Houston, Texas, and

Nancy Washburn (Marcus) of Jacksonville, Texas; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, William Hilton Ford; her parents; three brothers; a sister; and a granddaughter.

Notes of condolence can be sent to Nancy Washburn, 300 Woodside, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.