Martin remembered as true public servant

WELSH – Former mayor and state representative James P. “Jimmy” Martin will be laid to rest here today after passing away Sunday, May 21, at the age of 88.

A veteran of the United States Army, Martin was elected to serve as Welsh’s mayor in 1967 and again in 1971. In 1972, he was elected to serve as the Dist. 37 state representative, ultimately serving five terms before retiring in 1992.

Current Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere said whether in his community or the House of Representatives, Martin was a true servant.

“I had the privilege of knowing Jimmy since he was a young man,” she said Tuesday. “In everything he did, whether if it was with his family, church or public works, he was dedicated to others.”